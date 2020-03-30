GLACIER COUNTY - After facing financial hardships for the better part of a year, county officials announced closures for non-essential services and temporary layoffs that start Tuesday in an effort to help out with budgeting concerns.
In a digital meeting Monday, county officials said some facilities like libraries and the Cutbank museum will close, while others like local courts and the county attorney’s office will transition to online services while offering one-on-one appointments.
The furlough will last for at least a month, and all workers will be eligible for unemployment benefits, as the county moves forward with its plan. It’s a decision that wasn’t made lightly, said Commissioner Michael DeRosier, especially with safety concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.
”I realize that probably it takes some by a bit of surprise that this was going to go into effect immediately,” said DeRosier. “I think our focus going forward is going to be first and foremost this (COVID-19) situation, but then our layoffs, our temporary layoffs, it’s not something that any of us want to participate in. It’s a hard decision to make.”
DeRosier encourages all county workers to apply for unemployment as soon as possible.
In the meantime, facilities like the county health department will still fully run at this time until the pandemic is over.
The following offices will make the jump to online while giving face-to-face meetings my appointment:
Dept. of Emergency Services
County Attorney’s Office
Public Safety Office
District & Justice Court
You can find more in-depth details about the temporary furlough in the PDF below: