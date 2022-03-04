CUT BANK, Mont. - The state has denied Glacier County’s request to release a hold that has been put on its financial assistance by the Department of Administration.
In December, Glacier County Attorney, Terryl Matt, sent a letter to the Department of Administration (DOA), saying that for nearly two years, the department had not sent funds for the county.
Funds were being withheld after “significant findings” were not resolved in the County’s corrective action plan that was put in place following an audit by the DOA.
Matt stated that letters were sent by Michael Manion of the DOA regarding the findings and the corrective action plan in July, August and October of 2019.
According to the DOA, financial assistance has been withheld to Glacier County since November 5, 2019.
“The only issue cited in Mr. Manion’s letters which fits the regulation’s definition of a ‘significant finding’ is the going concern risk from the 2015-2016 Audit, repeated in the 2017-2018 Audit,” Matt stated, adding that the “going concern” finding was not repeated in the 2019 Audit.
In addition, the 2019 and 2020 auditors did not conclude that Glacier County’s management of its finances raised issues of “doubtful going concern” Matt said.
On Feb. 4, DOA Director, Misty Ann Giles responded to the County’s request to release funds, stating that the department has reviewed the matter and that they are denying the County’s request.
Giles cited the following “significant findings” in the County’s FY 2020 audit report, along with if they were the same or similar to ones found in a previous audit as reasons the department denied the request:
20-1 Cash allocations between funds related to protested taxes, which were also findings in the 2019 and 2017-2018 audits.
20-3 Bank Reconciliations, which were also findings in the 2019, 2017-2018 and 2015-2016 audits.
20-8 Exceeding Budgetary Authority to Spend, which were also findings in the 2019, 2017-2018 and 2015-2016 audits.
“The evidence before the department does not support a determination that financial assistance should be released to Glacier County,” Giles wrote. ”... several significant audit findings from the 2015-2016 audit were repeated in subsequent audits in FYs 2017-2018, 2019, and 2020.”
Since the findings were repeated, Giles states that the County demonstrated it is not in compliance and has not fully-implemented corrective measures necessary to resolve its violations.
You can read the full response from DOA Director Misty Ann Giles, and find more information on the reported significant findings here.
You can read the full letter from Glacier County Attorney Terryl Matt here.
