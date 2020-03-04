GLACIER COUNTY- The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on the body found outside Browning saying there were apparent and obvious signs of foul play.
Officials were dispatched to a rural area northeast of Browning for a report of a body being discovered on March 3, 2020.
When a deputy and officers from the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services arrived, the release says there were apparent and obvious signs of foul play.
Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs responded to investigate and the body was transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.
GCSO says the identity of the deceased man will be released once the family has been notified.
The FBI and the BIA are currently conducting a homicide investigation assisted by the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Glacier County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol.
If you have any information in the case, you are asked to contact the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.
