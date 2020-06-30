A Glacier County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering after being involved in a 2 car crash Monday night along Highway 2 between Cut Bank and Browning.
According to Highway Patrol Trooper Kurt Miller, the crash happened near mile marker 233 near the Camp Disappointment Monument.
Trooper Miller says the Deputy suffered from minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
The other driver, a Montana man who has not been identified, was taken to the Blackfeet Community Hospital for his injuries.
Right now MHP believes alcohol may be a factor in the crash but their investigation is still ongoing.
We will continue to update this story with any developments.