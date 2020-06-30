Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MALACHAI TALLEY. MALACHAI IS A 1 YEAR OLD BOY, BLACK AND NATIVE AMERICAN APPROXIMATELY 2 FEET TALL AND 25 POUNDS. HE HAS BROWN EYES AND CURLY DARK BROWN HAIR. MALACHAI WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A WHITE OR GREY ONESIE. HE WAS FORCEFULLY TAKEN FROM HIS HOME IN POPLAR, MT BY DEJARREH TALLEY, A 22 YEAR OLD BLACK MALE. DEJARREH WAS TRAVELING WITH 3 UNKNOWN WHITE MALES. AFTER TAKING THE CHILD, THE MALES GOT INTO A SMALL SILVER OR WHITE SUV. THE VEHICLE MAY HAVE ND LICENSE PLATES. ALL MALES ARE POSSIBLY INTOXICATED AND DEJARREH IS ARMED WITH A BASEBALL BAT. UNKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL BUT THEY MAY HEAD TOWARDS WILLISTON, ND. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, CONTACT ROOSEVELT COUNTY OR FORT PECK TRIBAL POLICE AT 4 0 6 6 5 3 6 2 4 0 OR DIAL 9 1 1.