GLACIER NAT’L PARK - Glacier National Park announced the Going-to-the-Sun Road will open through Logan Pass no earlier than July 13.

The park says the date is not a prediction of when the road will open but is to help those planning to visit the park with their schedules.

Right now, visitors can access Going-to-the-Sun Road via the St. Mary entrance on the east side without a vehicle reservation until the road is open to Logan Pass.

In addition, the park announced that starting July 1, shuttles on the west side will run from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm daily and offer all stops between Apgar and Avalanche Campground.

A shuttle with a bike trailer will also be running.

Starting July 1 on the east side, shuttles will run from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm for all stops between St. Mary and Sun Point. A shuttle with a bike trailer will be running on the east side as well.

You can find more information on Glacier’s shuttle system here.

