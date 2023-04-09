Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera, Eastern Toole and Liberty, Cascade County below 5000ft, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, and Gates of the Mountains. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&