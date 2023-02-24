Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Cascade County below 5000ft and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&