WEST GLACIER, Mont. - The National Parks Service is asking for the public’s thoughts on how visitors will access and experience Glacier National Park in 2024.
Fee increases have already been proposed for campgrounds in the park, and now, officials are going over the vehicle reservation system.
Glacier National Park is in its third summer of piloting a vehicle reservation system for major park entrances, which was put in place as a response to increasing issues with traffic congestion.
“We have learned a lot from the last three years of pilot reservation systems,” said Park Superintendent Dave Roemer. “We’d like to hear from the public about what has worked, what hasn’t worked, and what ideas they have for managing high visitation at Glacier for 2024. We are listening, and truly need that input before we begin to develop a strategy for next summer.”
Visitor use data and feedback from the local community and others has been used since the reservation system was launched.
You can visit the Park Planning website for a summary of key issues, the history of visitation and visitor use management in the park and to submit comments.
A series of virtual and in-person public meetings will be held in late August to provide information from the past vehicle reservation pilot programs and answer questions:
- Wednesday, August 23-Virtual meeting from 6 to 8 pm. Join by following the link here.
- Monday, August 28-Open house from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the St. Mary Visitor Center on the east side of the park.
- Tuesday, August 29-Open house from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Cedar Creek Lodge in Columbia Falls.
Glacier National Park is in its third summer of piloting a vehicle reservation system for major park entrances, which was put in place as a response to increasing issues with traffic congestion.
