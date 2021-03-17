BROWNING, Mont. - In a unanimous vote, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council approved opening the eastern entrance to Glacier National Park for the 2021 season.
In March 2020, the tribe declared a state of emergency after due to the pandemic.
According to a release from the Blackfeet Tribe, the council decided to open the entrance, located on the Blackfeet Reservation, due to the heightened availability of COVID-19 tests and vaccines. The tribe also advanced into Phase 3 of the COVID19 Phased Plan on March 15, 2021 which allows more opening on the Blackfeet Reservation.
“With the move to phase 3 as well as consultation with medical authorities and the high rate of vaccination on the Blackfeet Reservation, the Council felt that it was time to allow the east entrance to open,” Blackfeet Tribe’s Public Information Officer James McNeely said in the release.
“The safety of the Blackfeet People remains the top priority of the Council, who will continue to work Glacier National Park, Superintendent Jeff Mow, area business owners, and local health officials.”
“Masks will be required for an indefinite period of time, possibly the next couple years," McNeely said, “Also, proper hand hygiene and social distancing are still highly recommended along with regular testing. Anyone who has not receive their vaccination are encouraged to do so by contacting the Southern Piegan Clinic or Blackfeet Community Hospital.”