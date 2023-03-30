WEST GLACIER, Mont. – August advance vehicle reservations for all areas of Glacier National Park will become available on April 1, at 8 a.m. MDT through their website or by phone.
24-hour advanced reservations will also be available starting May 25 at 8 a.m.
Vehicle reservations are required 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26 through Sept. 10, at west entrances and July 1 to September 10 at east entrances.
Visitors may also make a reservation through the Recreation.gov call center.
Contacting the call center gives an opportunity for those who do not have access to the internet to make a reservation.
Call centers are open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. MDT and the processing fee remains $2.
The following lines are available for callers:
• Reservation line (Toll-Free) - (877) 444-6777
• Reservation line (International) - (606) 515-6777
• Reservation line (TDD) - (877) 833-6777
Demand for August vehicle reservations is expected to be high. Check out this article from Recreation.gov for helpful tips and tricks when trying to book a popular location.
The park’s website has full details on the vehicle reservation system and features ways
