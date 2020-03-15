BROWNING- Glacier Peaks Casino announced they will be temporarily closing along with Lil Peaks Casino for two weeks.
The voluntary closure will start March 15 and last until March 30.
Events at the casino are canceled as well.
According to Glacier Peaks Casino, the facilities will be deep cleaned and all employees of Glacier Peaks Casino and Lil Peaks Casino will be placed on leave status and fully compensated.
If you have any questions, you can contact CEO Siyeh Corporation at dfitzpatrick@blackfeetnation.com
The whole release from Glacier Peaks Casino:
Press Release
BROWNING, MT-Glacier Peaks Casino and Lil Peaks Casino announced Sunday preemptive action to temporarily close the casinos for two weeks to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. This action supports the Blackfeet Tribe’s efforts to combat the virus and to ensure the safety of all community members.
While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at either casino or in Glacier County, the State of Montana announced on Friday its first four presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus. In light of these developments we will voluntarily be closing on Sunday, March 15th until March 30th.
All casino events are cancelled during this period.
Protecting the health and safety of our community and employees is our main priority. While there are no requirements to close, we believe in doing our part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
A deep clean of the facilities will be scheduled during the short term closure.
During the temporary shutdown, all employees of Glacier Peaks Casino and Lil Peaks Casino will be placed on leave status and fully compensated.
For any questions regarding this closure, please contact Dennis Fitzpatrick, CEO Siyeh Corporation at dfitzpatrick@blackfeetnation.com