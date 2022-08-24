GLASGOW, Mont. - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a muddy white cargo van following a possible child abduction.
The Glasgow Police Department (GPD) says the driver, an older ma with gray hair and a white beard wearing a camouflage tank top, offered a girl a ride home and a stuffed animal.
The girl rode off and told her mother about the incident.
According to GPD, the suspect may be from around Glasgow and own a black dog.
While law enforcement is investigating the incident, GPD says it's a good time to speak to your kids about taking rides from strangers, talking to strangers and who their trusted adults are.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Valley County Dispatch and not to make contact with any suspects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.