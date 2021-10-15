Glasgow School District adjusting schedule Oct. 18-20

GLASGOW, Mont. - The Glasgow School District is adjusting their school schedule for the week of Oct. 18-20 due to a substitute teacher shortage.
The Glasgow superintendent wrote the following letter to parents, staff and students:
GLASGOW, Mont. - The Glasgow School District is adjusting their school schedule for the week of Oct. 18-20 due to a substitute teacher shortage.
The Glasgow superintendent wrote the following letter to parents, staff and students:
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.