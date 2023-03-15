GLASGOW, Mont. - Due to weather, Glasgow School District will be dismissing rural busses earlier than usual at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Urban buses will leave school at a normal schedule.
After school activities are still scheduled as usual--coaches will excuse students from after-school activities who are impacted by the bus situation or or the decisions of nearby schools.
Anyone with questions or concerns may call the Glasgow School District central office at 406-228-2406.
