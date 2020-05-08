GLASGOW- Although the Glasgow School District will continue with remote learning for the rest of the school year, graduation for seniors is taking place on May 24 at 3:00 pm.
According to the Glasgow Public Schools' website, there will be limited attendance for graduation.
From KLTZ Glasgow, Glasgow Public School Superintendent, Wade Sundby, said limited attendance will allow for only household family to attend.
Sundby said they are working on having the graduation broadcasted through the radio and doing a Facebook live for those who are not able to attend.