Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MOVING SOUTH ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA... AT 131 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR FORT BENTON TO 15 MILES NORTHEAST OF BLACK EAGLE TO NEAR POWER. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTH AT 15 MPH. THESE SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL BE AFFECTING AREAS NEAR GREAT FALLS BETWEEN 230 PM AND 300 PM. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS IN ADDITION TO LIGHTNING. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS, FORT BENTON, BELT, BLACK EAGLE, HIGHWOOD, POWER, CARTER, FLOWEREE, PORTAGE, MALMSTROM AFB, STOCKETT, TRACY, VAUGHN, FIRST PEOPLES BUFFALO JUMP STATE PARK, CENTERVILLE, SHONKIN, ARMINGTON, ULM AND SAND COULEE.