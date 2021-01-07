GLASGOW - The Glasgow School District says they were notified of a student who tested positive for COVID-19, however, they do not need to close the school at this time.
Staff and students in the District were in contact with the student during the period of possible exposure according to the Valley County Health Department.
The school district says the student was last in class or had person-to-person contact with students and staff at Irle on Jan. 4.
According to an update on the Glasgow Public Schools Facebook, they worked with the Valley County Health Department and they say they do not need to close down the school at this time, however, they will continue to monitor the situation.
Valley County Health Department will be in contact with any staff or students at risk of exposure to determine a safe and appropriate course of action.
The school and other related facilities are being cleaned according to the school district.