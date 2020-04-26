GLASGOW- The Glasgow School Board voted to continue distancing learning for the rest of the school board, however, the Glasgow High School graduation is still taking place as scheduled according to KLTZ Glasgow.
Rather than going to on-site learning for what is left of the school year, the Glasgow School Board voted to continue with distancing learning.
Although students will continue with distance learning for the rest of the school year, Glasgow School Superintendent, Wade Sundby, announced Glasgow High School’s graduation will take place as scheduled.
Details for graduation are still being worked out according to KLTZ Glasgow.
Attendance will be limited and the ceremony will be broadcast online wiht video and audio.