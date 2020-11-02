GLASGOW, Mont. - A coach for the Glasgow Wrestling Club, has issued a public apology after dressing up as a KKK Member for a Halloween costume contest at a local bar.
Luke Morehouse issued an apology on Facebook, saying his decision was distasteful and disgusting. Morehouse made national headlines, after a photo of him in costume was posted online.
According to the bar, the costume contest was voted on by patrons, who chose Morehouse as a winner of the costume contest.
The post stirred outrage in the community; people calling out Sam and Jeff's, and Dink's Bar for allowing Morehouse to wear the costume in the first place.
One social media user writing, "You, your business awarded a prize based on your patrons votes. That's an endorsement by and large from your business."
Others calling out the patrons of the bar, writing, "I know Sam and Jeff, they are decent and kind people. The question I have is for everyone there that night. Why did you let someone like this in and get a vote?"
Eugene's Pizza, Sam and Jeff's, and Dink's Bar all issued an apologies on Facebook. Saying while Halloween is filled with dumb and offensive costumes, this doesn't make it right.
They also added they will make sure that further racial injustices will not be tolerated.
Mayor of Glasgow, Becky Erickson also sent a statement on the matter:
"In such political trying times the actions of one person hopefully will not change the perception others have of our community. We encompass all who live in Glasgow, no matter their race, political view or financial status. We have always welcomed people from around the world who like to experience our way of life and outdoor activities and will continue to do so. It is a very sad day for our home town and surrounding areas that this thoughtless action ever took place."
The Glasgow Wrestling Club has yet to issue a statement regarding the situation or any additional action against Morehouse at this time.