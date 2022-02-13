SIDNEY, Mont. - A Glendive man was killed in an early morning crash after crossing over into oncoming traffic on MT-16 near Sidney.
Montana Highway Patrol reports that around 5:00 am Sunday, a 2012 Dodge pickup was northbound on MT-16 when it crossed over into the southbound lane.
It then struck a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia with a trailer head-on.
The driver of the Dodge, a 20-year-old man from Glendive was killed. It is currently unknown if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from Winnipeg Manitoba, in the Freightliner were uninjured in the crash.
