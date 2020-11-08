GREAT FALLS- Godfathers Pizza is temporarily closing starting Monday, November 9 through about November 23.
In a post to their Facebook, they said the closure is in concern for the safety of customers and staff.
Online ordering will be closed until they re-open around November 23.
To order on Sunday, November 8, they ask that you call 406-727-4992.
