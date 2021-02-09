Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE FOR JACLYN MAY, A 31 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, FIVE FOOT, 155 POUNDS, HAZEL EYES, SANDY HAIR. JACLYN HAS NOT BEEN IN CONTACT WITH HER FAMILY AND HAS MADE SUICIDAL COMMENTS. SHE IS POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO BAKER, MONTANA IN A 2012 MAROON NISSAN ALTIMA WITH A MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 5 3 8 4 5 8 B. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF AT 457-8866 OR 911.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to noon MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to noon MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&