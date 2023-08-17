UPDATE:
The Going-to-the-Sun Road is open again after being closed at Sunrift Gorge for a tow truck removing a car involved in an accident.
GLACIER NAT’L PARK - A car accident has travel on part of Going-to-the-Sun Road down to one lane.
The accident is reported in the area of Sunrift Gorge.
At this time it is unknown if there are any injuries related to the accident.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
