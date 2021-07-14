GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. - Glacier National Park changed the way visitors enter the park this year as they pilot a new online method of ticketing, and they are selling like hot cakes.
The change was brought on by an influx of people flying into the Glacier National Park Airport in Kalispell as more airlines were added to the terminals.
This new procedure requires park visitors to pre-order gate tickets either 48 hours or 60 days in advance.
To prevent traffic congestion and grid lock, Gina Kerzman, the public affairs officer at GNP, says this new practice is a way to ensure people traveling a long distance will have some piece of mind knowing they will actually be granted access to the park.
However, some tourists are not too happy about this new system.
Eleigh Sterud, who drove to Montana for her birthday to see the rainbow colored rocks at Lake McDonald said her mom and aunt woke up at 7 a.m. to purchase entrance tickets, only to find they were all sold out by 8:03 a.m.
“I was pretty upset because I have never been to Montana. I live all the way in Nebraska. Instead of flying or something we drove 16 hours. Yesterday, we were talking about it and we were all getting so excited, and then we found out we can’t because the tickets sold out so fast!” Sterud said.
Sterud said she and her family will now have to find a back up plan for entering the park.
Kerzman said the gates are open for people unable to purchase tickets when they are posted at 8 a.m. every day.