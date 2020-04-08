Golden Corral provides dinner boxes for Easter Sunday

GREAT FALLS- Easter is right around the corner, one local restaurant is working to provide holiday meals for the healthcare workers and first responders who continue the fight against COVID-19.
Golden Corral is providing Easter dinner boxes not just for workers, but also for those families unable to make an Easter dinner.
Deb Hudson, who is the owner-operator of Golden Corral, says their goal is to give away one thousand dinner boxes.
Hudson says she just wants to take this time to show those workers how much she appreciates them.
She says, “They’re sacrificing more than just their time and their energy. Their risk factor goes up quite a bit being there. I have a lot of respect for that, we all do. Anytime you can put a smile on somebody’s face when they're in that situation it can’t be bad.”
Right now Golden Corral is looking for sponsors and any donations to help out with the food.
Meals will be provided throughout the day on Sunday, and if you’re interested in donating, or if you work in a healthcare center or a first responder team that would like dinner boxes dropped off...you’re asked to call (406)-453-3500.