GREAT FALLS- Goldstone Assisted Living says they have been notified of positive COVID-19 tests among their residents and staff.
A release from Goldstone says when they participated in the Governor’s sentinel testing on June 29, all test results were negative, however, on July 28 a resident was hospitalized and tested positive for the virus the next day.
Quarantine measures for all staff and residents was immediately implemented according to the release, ad testing was scheduled for all staff and residents.
The testing was concluded on July 30, and additional group testing took place on August 3 and 6 with another test scheduled for August 13.
Residents’ families have been notified by Goldstone of the situation, and they are communicating with families to answer questions and ease concerns.
Goldstone says they have closely monitored and implemented guidance for long-term care facilities from the CDC since the beginning of the outbreak. They say they have also been in regular contact with the Montana State DPHHS Communicable Disease Program and the City-County Health Department, and are working with a local infectious disease consultant.
Since early spring, only health professionals have been allowed to enter the building, and all visiting health professionals were screened upon entry, including temperature checks, being required to wear masks and hand sanitizing protocols, all of which they continue to do.
At this time, the source of the infection is undetermined, and Goldstone is working with the health department on contact tracing.
Going forward, residents and staff will continue to be tested weekly, staff are wearing full personal protection equipment and residents are staying in their rooms to prevent potential transmission.
The release says any staff with symptoms will immediately be isolated and tested.
It was not released how many residet
You can read the full release from Goldstone Assisted Living here: