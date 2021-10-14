GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As temperatures continue to drop and snow begins to fall, the days of the traditional golf season here in Montana are far and few between. But before you bury your golf clubs in the depths of the garage and start taking out your winter belongings, there is a place where you don't have to stop playing golf this winter.
Hickory Swing Golf Course in Great Falls is going to be open indoors all winter. Thanks to a state-of-the-art Golf Room Simulator, local Montanan golfers are going to have the chance to keep playing golf throughout the "traditional offseason."
"We'll be doing leagues, lessons, range sessions whatever you're looking for," added new Head Golf Professional Deven Doughty. "We'd love to have you in here, we're going be open 12 hours a day in the winter."
Still fresh to the job as of May, Doughty is looking to keep golfers in the Montana community active and engaged with the sport this winter. "Everyone is different, everyone wants to accomplish different things in golf, I just want to make sure you are happy out there, you're enjoying your time. I know not everyone is going to be a PGA Tour player."
Whether you are looking for offseason swing tips or just trying to hit balls with your golf buddies this winter, Hickory Swing and their Golf Room Simulator have you covered.
"We just encourage people to come out here have a couple drinks, have a good time and just enjoy the frigid winter."
While winter and more cold weather is on the horizon, it doesn't have to stop you from enjoying a summertime staple.