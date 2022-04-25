GREAT FALLS, Mont. - 6th Graders at Lincoln Elementary School are making a big difference in the community.
We're spotlighting Kaimbre Ann Hansen, Madelyn Higgins and Neveah Hiatt after they came up with an idea to raise money for the Great Falls Rescue Mission's Cameron Family Center.
"Dum Dums, we sold 2 for 50 cents and tootsie pops we sold for 50 cents," said Higgins.
It came to them in 3rd grade and it was too late in the year to start fundraising - then in 4th and 5th grade, COVID-19 hit.
But they never gave up hope and raised $859.51 for the center.
In an email statement, development director, Carrie Matter commented, "these funds come at a perfect time to enhance our summer camp activities for children living at the Cameron Family Center. We currently have more than our usual number of residents since we have construction going on in other buildings. The funds will be used to support 61 kids currently staying at the GF Rescue Mission Cameron Family Center as the staff plan the summer activity programs."
"I feel like I can almost see the smiles that I can hopefully bring, it feels like I'm really making someone's day," said Hansen.
"I like helping people, supporting people," said Higgins
