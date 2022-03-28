GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Spring has sprung, which means you'll see more motorcycles on the roads.
Last week, The Black H3arts Motorcycle Club are revving their bikes to help support the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter.
They held a poker run and donated $1,000 to the shelter.
"Everybody loves pets, including us. Most of us in the club have pets that are members of our family, not just pets. You know, we like to give back to the community any way that we can," said John Kothrade, vice president of the club.
The money specifically went to the Guardian Angel fund at the shelter.
"What that fund is an emergency medical fund for animals. We get animals from all sorts of different backgrounds, locations, etc.," said Laramie Smovir, volunteer coordinator at the shelter.
The fund supplies things as simple as daily medication to big things, like broken bones.
"By having the guardian angel fund, we're able to take those animals who have the opportunity for a good quality of and be able to give them a second chance," said Smovir.
"Bikers have huge hearts, they're out there seeing our beautiful land in Montana and being on our roads and they're always there to help. Everybody deserves an advocate and that's what we're here for. If you see a need out there, be an advocate for people," said Doug Day with the Advocates.
