Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Westerly winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties below 5000 ft. * WHEN...10 AM Wednesday through noon Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and unsecured items. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&