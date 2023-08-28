GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every day Montanans donate their time, skills, money, and energy to their communities through volunteer work, and Brad Livingston is no different.
Livingston spends his time making sure others are taken care of.
"I served for 41 years in the military and so when I retired, I am a type-A personality, I had to have something to do. And actually, my first one was getting involved with the United Way and I realized that there's a great need in every community, Great Falls is no different," said Livingston.
Livingston volunteers with the United Way of Cascade County, an organization that looks to build the community up as a whole by investing in education, financial stability, and health.
One of the events they put on is 'Stuff the Bus', and it's the event you'll always find Livingston at as they collect school supplies for kids in need.
"I remember having to use the county health department because we didn't have insurance. I remember subsidized lunches because we didn't have the income for that. So I've been blessed. And so now I think it's my turn to return back to the next generation who are faced the same situations I did," said Livingston.
For Livingston, he just wants the community succeed.
"I want this to thrive. I want Great Falls to be what I call the center of the universe. And by helping out in a small way, I'm trying to do my part in that," said Livingston.
He's also involved with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).
"Since 911, we have actually sent just National Guard alone in the state of Montana, 15,000 people overseas, and oftentimes with only a force of 3,400 Guardsmen," said Livingston.
ESGR is a chance to show appreciation to employers that hire Guardsmen and invite them to be part of the military family.
"Less than 1% serve in the military, but that's okay because it takes 99% of this nation to support the 1%," said Livingston.
Those are just two of the organizations Livingston is involved with.
He also supports the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and their Military Affairs Committee, he is a part of the Great Falls Fire Rescue Fire Foundation, he helps with Military Kids with the Great Falls Public School District, and he is a board trustee at the University of Providence.
"What I love about Brad is that he has a true servant's heart. He gave his career to serving our country. And now in his, quote unquote, retirement, he's serving our community. He's literally involved in everything. And I think he just has a true heart for our community," said Kim Skornogoski, marketing director with the United Way of Cascade County.
"The cool thing about Brad is he's a hero helping heroes, whether it's teachers, kids at schools, military, firemen, he is all over the place helping those who have needs, heroes who need help," said Doug Day with The Advocates.
Every month Nonstop Local and The Advocates Injury Attorneys partner to highlight good people across the state, and Brad Livingston is Augusts' Good Samaritan.
