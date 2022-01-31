GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Right Now is continuing to partner with The Advocates Law Firm in 2022 to highlight good people around the Treasure State.
This month we head to the Great Falls where our Good Samaritan is Callie Ross, a elementary school teacher who has been helping organize blood drives for years.
It all started in 2017 when her son, Troy, was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called pulmonary capillaritis.
At the time, he was just one of 8 diagnosed surviving cases in the United States.
It was blood transfusions that helped save Troy's life, and so Callie and her family created #TroyStrong Blood Drives to help raise awareness and pay it forward to other families.
"It gave me an outlet for all of the anxiety and stress that I was feeling that I could put it into something good and help total strangers everywhere... We know how many people came and scoped us up in such a dark dark time. And complete strangers didn't have any connection to us and we won't ever be able to say thank you to some of those people and we won't ever be able to say thank you to the people that have donated blood to save Troy, so this is our way to pay it forward," said Ross.
"One blood donation can save up to 3 lives. So, if you look, if you add up all the units of blood that they've collected with the Troy Strong and Riverview Pints for Troy Blood Drives, it's 815 units of blood. So, they've basically saved over 2,400 lives in the process of their blood drives," said Scott Shanahan, senior donor recruitment representative for the American Red Cross.
To follow their journey or to learn more about blood drives in the future, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.