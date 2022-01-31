Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches, with up to 7 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Cascade and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes, as well as the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in the snow is expected during the morning hours on Tuesday, with snow returning across the region by Tuesday afternoon, as a re-enforcing cold front moves south and across the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&