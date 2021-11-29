Good Samaritan: Caring for the rising generation

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&