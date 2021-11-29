Good Samaritan: Caring for the rising generation

HELENA, Mont. - It’s officially the season of giving but for many Montanans there’s not just one season to give back… they continue to give all year long. On Monday we went to the state capital to share a story about one woman who does just that.
Marcia K. Wall is the founder of the Angel Fund and has dedicated the past 32 years to making sure every child in the Helena school district is prepared for school with new backpacks, coats and shoes.
And with their annual stuff the bus event, the angel fund raised over $40,000 this year for schools to purchase classroom supplies in bulk for students
“I think all of us need to give back and that's our motto, 'pay it forward.' You know, I was a little kid in Miles City and I didn't have much but I look around and I think, 'wow it is just so important to help others,'” Wall said.
Marcia says she was inspired to start giving back when she was working at Helena Middle School as a counselor. One day she noticed some of the students were absent from a field trip because they couldn’t afford the fee.
That day she vowed to herself she would do everything in her power to make sure every student had the same experience in school.
“Kids should be able to have what they need and not ever go without. I want kids to be able to come to school and look like everyone else. I want them to open up their backpack and it's brand new and it’s beautiful. And it’s all full of shiny pencils and pens, like the next door neighbors'. It makes a difference, it really does, for kids to feel good to go to school,” Wall said.
The Angel Fund was designed to help any student who qualifies for free or reduced lunches from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Just last year, Wall and her team expanded the Angel Fund by giving out a few scholarships to graduating seniors.
“Marcia is taking care of the rising generation and people like that are so important for Montana because they look out for our future leaders. Our kids are our treasures and Marcia is too,” Doug Day, with the advocates, said.
For more information on the Angel Fund or how to help out, click here.
