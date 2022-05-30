GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Carnivorium is giving back to the community and has been nominated as this months 'Good Samaritan' as we continue to partner with The Advocates Law Firm to highlight good people around the Treasure State.
Every Friday until December 2, 2022, the mobile drive-thru restaurant is donating 8% of their sales to the Dandelion Foundation as a part of their community connections project.
The Carnivorium community connections program was created just a month after they opened in 2020.
Owner, Dave Snuggs, says he wants Carnivorium to be more than just a place to get a great burger, hot dog, and waffle fries; he strives to make it a place that is creating positive change.
"I get joy every day. Because remember it's not me writing the check, per se. It's the community. The more folks that come through, the more percentage they get," said Snuggs.
In just their first full year open, Carnivorium donated over $14,000 to different non profit organizations.
On top of the 8% of sales going to the Dandelion Foundation on Fridays, they also give 10% of their sales from the second Wednesday of each month to different charities and non-profits; in turn, helping an additional 10 places throughout the year.
"They're a burger place that makes great hamburgers - but they're great people. And that's probably why they succeed, they care about more than just their business, they care about Montana They care about our families... It's the recognition they don't want but everyone needs to hear to be inspired to do more and to see the good things happening in our community; it lifts us up and makes us feel better. Everyone deserves an advocate, call me and I would love to be yours too," said Doug Day with The Advocates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.