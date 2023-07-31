GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every July, church members around Great Falls trade in their Sunday best for a t-shirt and some work gloves to go out and serve the community.
This year, Serve Day is making roughly 730 community members the Good Samaritan for July.
"It's seeing a need an actively stepping out to fulfill it," said Noah McKenzie, a member of New City Church.
Serve Day is an event where churches close their doors for the day and go out into their local communities.
"Having one specific day saying we're putting our money where our mouth is, you know, we're putting our beliefs and our actions on the pavement and helping others," said Doug Day with The Advocates.
But how does it all work?
"Basically, we call different organizations around the city and ask like, Hey, how can we bless you? What are what are ways that we can just make this city better and just help out wherever we can," said McKenzie.
There are always numerous amounts of projects planned between New City Church, Antioch Church, Harvest Springs Community Church, and Victory Church.
One of those projects this year was raising headstones at Highlands Cemetery.
"There's a lot of families who've been asking for the headstones to be raised over the years that they'll sink a little bit into the ground. And so we went and pulled them back up and then placed dirt underneath them and then cleaned them off just to make sure that we were honoring them," said McKenzie.
The four churches say their hope is that this event sparks something that lasts more than just one day.
"There's a lot of darkness out there, and there's a lot of hurt and pain and a lot of people that are dealing with very tough situations and from all different walks of life. Whether it affects an individual specifically or not, what they don't realize is that it's contagious and it's everlasting, and it's something that that spreads throughout our city. When when someone gets blessed and feels loved, they're more apt to do the same for someone else, but also to really understand that there are people that love you and there are people that care for you," said McKenzie.
Every project done is making more room in the budget for every agency served so they don't have to hire out help or save up for supplies; that way places like the Rescue Mission, Alliance for Youth, and others can focus on the work they do for people in need.
"We love to partner with organizations and just be a part of helping and being there for people, and it's just extremely fulfilling and a blessing to be a part of just through blessing other people," said McKenzie.
"A concentrated effort for these churches to get together on a single day really saturates that service out in the parks and in the nursing homes and all the things that they're doing in their rescue mission just really brings it home of how important it is to serve," said Day.
Serve Day and those 730 people are July's Good Samaritan.
