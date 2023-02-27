GREAT FALLS, Mont. - "When you wish upon a star, it makes no difference who you are," are lyrics from a popular Disney song and it's ringing true in the Treasure State as Cinderella's Closet is helping students in need live like there is no midnight for prom and formal events.
It was started back in 2020 by a group of students in Power, Montana as part of a Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) project.
It was named in honor of one of the girls' aunt, Cindy.
Cindy loved clothes and shoes and even had the nickname, Cindyrella; she passed away after a long battle with cancer.
When they first opened, they were operating out of a space in Stuckey Storage and fast forward to 2023 and they have a mall store front where girls can rent dresses and shoes to wear for any formal occasion.
On Facebook, they stress, "We believe it is through community love and support that each girl gets the chance to feel like Cinderella for her special event."
"They know what makes somebody beautiful is what's inside. They really show that. But they also know having a nice dress, whether you're going to a prom or a wedding or a formal occasion, it's kind of like being the fairy godmother and Cinderella. You want to help these gals have something that makes them feel beautiful and be the beautiful person that they are. The dress doesn't make it what these girls are doing that's what makes it beautiful. They really go above and beyond to help our community and help our young teenagers feel great," said Doug Day with The Advocates.
Cinderella's Closet does tell me they want to start added Tux's to their inventory so Prince Charming doesn't miss his chance to dance all night.
The storefront is in the Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls and is open on Friday from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 1:00-4:00 P.M. on Saturday.
They do ask for a $20 non-refundable fee to cover dry cleaning and any damages that could happen to the dresses.
If you want to donate a dress, tux, shoes, or make a monetary donation to Cinderella's Closet, you can drop by the store during store hours or message them on Facebook and arrange a time for pickup/drop-off; money donated goes towards dry cleaning, mending garment bags, and mall/storage rent.
“Let us be your Good Samaritan. We all need a helping hand sometimes. Let us be your Good Samaritan. Call us at The Advocates (406-604-4444). You deserve an advocate,” said Day.
