GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It's that time of the month again where we highlight the good things Montanan's are doing around the Treasure State.
This months Good Samaritan is often patrolling the streets, hitting the ice, and helping out children; her name, Stephanie Kazior.
Kazior grew up in Chicago, and after college she joined the Marine Corps; after serving our country she moved to Great Falls, MT in 2019 to help protect our community.
"I'm a patrol officer, I answer day to day calls for service and I try to be proactive to try and keep crimes from happening in our city. In addition to my duties as a patrol officer, I am a part of the honor guard team, and I'm also the Shop with a Cop coordinator," said Kazior.
Ever since she moved to the Electric City, she's been showing people it's all about community, compassion, and courage.
She even helped buy groceries for a family in need when she was just a rookie at the police department.
Now, she's excited for this season of Shop with a Cop.
"Words can't explain that feeling. Officers donate their time, volunteers donate their time, stores graciously help and set things up so overall for the kids it's a really good experience," said Kazior.
On top of everything she does for the Great Falls Police Department, she is also the president of the Great Falls Figure Skating Club and has helped keep it open and giving people, especially kids, a creative outlet.
"For me it's always been about the kids. It doesn't matter in a coaching capacity, a holiday spirit capacity, kids mean a lot to me in my life," said Kazior.
She says she doesn't do it for the "atta-boy", she does it because it's the right thing to do.
"Making a difference in one persons life, it's not about the quantity. It's about the quality," said Kazior.
"She's a police officer putting her life on the line to keep us safe and in her spare time she goes and helps people in need. That's the kind of people that make Montana great," said Doug Day with the Advocates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.