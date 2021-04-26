GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Right Now is partnering with the Advocates Law Firm to highlight good people across the Treasure State.
Just about a month ago, Cascade County was hit with tragic news after a family of 5 was involved in a car accident.
Tyler Weir and his 10-year-old son Wyatt died in the crash.
As the rest of the family recovers, Montanans are working together to help support the Weir's through this time - including this months Good Samaritan, Ty Hoffman.
3 years ago, Ty put a plan into motion to grow his hair out for the Wake Up and Lace Up foundation started by his late aunt.
"The Wake Up and Lace Up Foundation was founded by my late aunt Rosa Neese and her dear friend Cindy Reid, and they both passed away due to cancer. And the amount of money they've raised and the help they've done for eastern Montana is absolutely amazing," said Hoffman.
But because of the pandemic, the event was canceled and plans changed.
"My family and I thought it would maybe be a good idea to find something here in Great Falls to do. And then we kinda all heard of the tragic accident that happened to the Weir family. And I thought it was time for me to help my community out," said Hoffman.
From there the concept was simple.
"Whoever bids the most gets to cut a section of my hair off," said Hoffman.
The Hoffman's raised just under $3,500 and all of that money will go straight to the Weir family.
"Their life will never be normal every again. And for me to raise this money, if it comes to maybe one day or one hour that they can at least have one time of normalcy that they can have and go do things as a family, that's why I'm doing it... When this tragic accident happened it was... I just felt that this is the one I need to do and take care of them. I mean it's absolutely horrible what they're doing through," said Hoffman.
As for Jen, Wakely, and Wes - they're improving every day. According to the Weir Family Warriors Facebook page, Wakely was discharged from the hospital late last week.
It was no surprise to the Hoffman's when they heard how many people were also stepping up to help out.
"It just wasn't myself that has helped this community. It is the whole Great Falls community that has really stepped up and helped this family. So, I'm very proud to be part of Great Falls," said Hoffman.
"There's so many people who could be picked and have rallied together and helped. He's just a charismatic deserving guy who's willing to give his hair. Which is hard, it's hard to give up something for some other people. And he's really shown how to do that for all of us," said Doug Day with The Advocates.
Carol Nelson from Shelby, MT is the lucky winner who will cut some of Ty's hair off this Friday, April 30.
But Ty's generosity doesn't stop there, his hair will also be donated for another cause as he's sending it to Wigs for Kids.
Just another example of why Ty Hoffman was named this months Good Samaritan from Montana Right Now and The Advocates Law Firm.