GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The holiday season is the time of year when we see secret Santa's, paying it forward, and holiday giving.
So this month, the Great Falls Secret Santa and businesses around the Great Falls area are the Good Samaritan for December.
The anonymous "Great Falls Secret Santa" has been giving out donations to businesses around town and ask them to pay it forward to the community around the holiday season.
So places like Electric City Coffee, The Peak, Enbar, Double Barrel, Brush Crazy, Mighty Mo Brew Pub, the Ice Plex, and so many others started paying paying for people's gas, providing warm meals to people in need and our first responders and service members, and many more random acts of kindness.
"People just have good big hearts. And delivering food to someone on Christmas day, it doesn't get better than that. It warms up those families, it warms up our own hearts when we do something like that. And it doesn't have to be at Christmas, we have these stories all year round. And it's just nice to know that we live in these communities where we care about each other and we want to lift each other up and help each other out," said Doug Day with The Advocates.
