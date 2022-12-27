Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000ft and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 3 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.