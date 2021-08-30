Good Samaritan: Hair cuts for the homeless

GREAT FALLS, Mont - We first introduced you to Sonja Albert a few years ago, but now she has earned the title of good Samaritan for her work as a free-of-charge, traveling cosmetologist.
While she has changed her hair... her heart has remained the same.
She carries a set of scissors and hair dye with her everywhere she goes, because she never knows when she will see someone who looks like they could use a pep put in their step.
Sonja didn’t want to record an interview this time but said in a text:
“I do this for others because I want to help people who are homeless and feel unseen and care for our community. I don't have a lot but what I do have is a skill to be able to help others.”
Sonja believes in creating beauty in a world full of negativity… and providing this service is her way of doing that.
“The thing that touches me about Sonja is that she sees people as humans, friends, neighbors, people who need to be cared for regardless of who they are. we need more people like that in our community,” Doug Day, with the Advocates, said.
Remember, every story is worth telling, and if you know a good Samaritan let us know
“You need someone to be your advocate. when you're hurt, it wasn't your fault there are so many things going on it's nice to just have someone take over so you can relax. we want to advocate for you too,” Day said.