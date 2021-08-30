Good Samaritan: Hair cuts for the homeless

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Meagher, Judith Basin, Fergus, Chouteau, and Cascade Counties through 815 PM MDT... At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lewistown to 11 miles southeast of The Knees. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Locally heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH