CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - As Montana Right Now continue highlighting people across Montana with help from the Advocates Law Firm, this month’s Good Samaritan shines a light on a repair man from the Electric City who’s stepping up for his community in more than a few ways.

During the day, Dean Hauer helps local businesses at Fishers Technology, repairing office equipment like printers. “I’m kind of a hands on person anyway,” he said. “[I] get to meet new people all the time, and the variety of work is enjoyable.”

However, when he’s off the clock, Hauer takes the stage and sings as a cantor at our Lady of Lourdes Church.

When he first started, “They didn’t have many people singing for mass in order to help give Glory for God, so it made sense to step in,” he said.

Hauer tells MRN it needed to be done, but taking that first step wasn’t easy.

“Oh I was terrified. Absolutely terrified,” he said with a light chuckle. “I remember very clearly when I was growing up being more attracted to the music than the actual words that were going on… It elevates the congregation.”

As someone who’s known him since 2016, the church’s pastor calls Hauer a humble man for doing what he does. “He comes sometimes to practice and to sing without [asking for] anything,” said Father Alphonsus Enelichi. “Dean is a man that God blessed with that virtue of humility.”

And church isn’t the only place he lends his voice, using it to raise people’s spirits in food fundraisers with organizations like the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE).

“When we were working one of the burger fries [fundraisers] at the Eagles [Lodge], it might be you got the fry vat or whatever, and we just kind of break into song,” said Hauer, before lightly singing, “Daylight come and you wanna go home.”

For him, volunteering in Great Falls is a natural extension of his family’s lessons, teaching his kids early on that there’s worth in helping others. “We’ve always done that, we wanted to help instill some of that into them,” he said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic forced volunteer organizations like FOE and the Knights of Columbus to take different approaches in fundraising and event planning, Hauer says says his faith pushes him through those changes for everyone he meets.

“It’s all about the people,” he said, when asked what was his favorite part of volunteering.

“To see somebody who has continued on a regular basis to make sure that the community is being helped and assisted in a variety of its needs, it really shows how tenacious he is,” said Kathryn Delans, an attorney with The Advocates law firm.

Soon, Hauer will retire from repair work, but he tells MRN he’ll continue volunteering from behind the scenes while guiding the next generation of volunteers. “You gotta leave room for the younger members to come up and assume positions of leadership,” he said.

At the end of the day, he hopes to inspire others, encouraging them to give back in their own unique ways. This is why Dean Hauer is May’s Good Samaritan.