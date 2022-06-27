Kim Skornogoski

Courtesy: United Way of Cascade County (Website)

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - June's Good Samaritan has spent countless hours over the years lending a helping hand to the community of Great Falls; her name is Kim Skornogoski. 

"I'm just passionate about improving the community any way that I can," said Kim. 

She works as the marketing director for the United Way of Cascade County, an organization that is helping build up the community as a whole. 

On top of her job, she's also a volunteer in the community. 

"I volunteer on the board of Get Fit Great Falls, I volunteer as a school trustee, and now I was recently elected by my peers to be vice chair of the school board, and then I also lead an initiative called the building active communities initiative," said Skornogoski. 

"She's a good example who is just awesome in general. She works in a position to help others and then on her free time she helps others," said Doug Day with the Advocates. 

Many say she's a pillar in the community. 

"I do these things because I'm passionate about them... it's just so easy to say yes," said Skornogoski. 

