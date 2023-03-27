GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Blossom by blossom… spring is beginning and at Life in Bloom you’ll find all different kinds of flowers… but that’s not all.
You’ll also find Karen and Greg Beeler, who are going above and beyond for the Great Falls community and are this month’s Good Samaritans.
“Above and beyond is like an understatement,” said Amber Rausch, instructional coach and family advocate at Whittier Elementary School.
Life in Bloom is a full service floral shop located in downtown Great Falls but it all started in the Beeler’s home in 2021.
“So it's always been a dream of Greg and myself to be downtown, be part of the downtown community, and to give back to that community,” said Karen Beeler, co-owner of Life in Bloom.
And giving back to the community is what they do as they’ve adopted Whittier Elementary School, just blocks away from downtown.
From a school supply drive, to collecting food for kids…
“Those little sparks that you can you can plant now for the future, really go a long way,” said Doug Day with The Advocates.
They even setting up a giving tree to collect gifts for families at Whittier.
“Like they kept at it until they had served everything. Goal, person. And every single tag was taken and provided a gift for. When I went with my friends to deliver the gifts, we walked into the back room and the back room was absolutely full of gifts. It looked like Christmas was I mean, it was just amazing. And it was overwhelming. Like I got teary at how much time and effort they had put into wrapping the gifts. And I know their customers were amazing and did a lot of the wrapping and shopping as well. But honestly, we would have never been able to serve all six of those families if Karen and Greg hadn't just continued to put it out on their Facebook page and just keep looking for places to donate and find people to help with that,” said Rausch.
For the Beeler’s, it’s something they’re not doing for the recognition, they’re doing it because they’re called to serve.
“It's just part of our DNA and who we are as people that the blessings that we take in through this business, we want to be able to pour out to others that can benefit from that... We've really grown to love the staff. And as the months have gone on, we've just learned how great the needs of the individual families are. And sometimes it's really hard to ask for help. So we kind of want to be that step in and get the help there before they even have to ask too much,” said Beeler.
Life in Bloom is March’s Good Samaritan.
"Thank you for being a good Samaritan and being invested in in our community and our youth. Good Samaritans are what make Montana great.
