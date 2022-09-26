GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Our Good Samaritan segments highlights the good things people are doing across the Treasure State.
September's Good Samaritan is 84-year-old Harold Spilde who has been helping feed the hungry in Great Falls for nearly 30 years and has no signs of stopping.
He started volunteering with FISH before he retired in 1995, but after he retired, you can find him there almost every day.
"FISH is an emergency food program that provides food to families in crisis. 100% of our clients are 150% below poverty level. So, they can use food. They come to fish and we provide them with all the food they can get," said Spilde.
He helps bag the food, stock the shelves, and even does some administrative work to make sure people in the community don't go hungry.
"A lot of people coming in are very in need of food and it really helps them get through that. We can we provide enough food for a week. So, it's just getting through the crisis of time; whether you just got to town or had a lost or check or if a certain crises arises," said Spilde.
Even though he's retired, he puts in almost 30 hours every week.
"What a great example of someone with a young hear and an example of a Good Samaritan. We may retire from some things, but we never retire from being a good Montanan; and Harold is a good example of that - of going out and serving, he'll never retire and keep going. If more people do what Harold does, it'll be a much better place. We're lucky to live in a community that has people like him serving us," said Doug Day with the Advocates.
