LINCOLN, Mont. - "I started giving blood in 1961," said Rich Paul.
Rich Paul started donating blood at boot camp in Texas after an instructor came in and said they needed blood donors because a girl in a military hospital had cancer.
That's when Rich raised his hand, and it didn't hurt that they were giving those who donated half a day off.
"I tell everybody, I say, I got plenty of it. Why not share it?," said Rich.
6 decades later, he is still a loyal red cross blood donor; and he does it all with his trusty pal, Whiskey, who comes with every time Rich donates blood.
"He's a pure bred dog," said Rich.
He lives just outside of Lincoln, Montana and spent nearly 33 years as a guardsmen in the Montana Air National Guard.
"There was times you would give blood in a church would hold it, something like this community hall all day, all night. Back then they didn't have a blood cross center. But when they did get the new center, they used to have a board there and it had a list of the people, top donors. I can remember there was a priest that, he had like 25 gallons that he gave. I thought, oh, man, that'd be cool, you know? Well, I didn't think I'd ever, ever get that far. But, you know, I did," said Rich.
The Montana Red Cross says Rich has donated 219 over the years and has given 216 units of blood.
According to the Red Cross, each unit can help save up to 3 lives and when you do the math for what Rich has donated, that's 648 people.
"It makes me feel good. It's just like I said, I got plenty of it. If I give it to to help somebody, I'm going to do it. Hell or high water. I'm going to do it," said Rich.
"He looks for ways he can serve. He served in so many different ways and this is an easy one where he's willing to give his blood to help those in need, people he doesn't even know... Everybody deserves an advocate. Find me if you have questions about an accident you were in, I'm happy to talk to you about that. If you want to nominate a Good Samaritan, please do that or just give somebody a shout out," said Doug Day with the Advocates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.