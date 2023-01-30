GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Colors can carry meaning in Native American culture as well. Blue is associated with wisdom and confidence. Yellow represents dawn and a new day. Red is associated with the sunset and bringing closure. White is known for bringing peace. This donation to the Children's receiving home reflects what it does for our community. For some of the children, it is more than just four walls. It is their home symbolizes their journey moving forward and illustrates being able to move past childhood trauma," read Lacee Kuki-Isakson from a excerpt "The Journey", a paper the girls wrote regarding the Skull and the Children's Receiving Home.
The Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home helps provide temporary shelter for abandoned, abused, neglected, and homeless children; acting as a home for many.
Our good Samaritans are two girls from Paris Gibson Education Center who decided to give back to the home that has helped them so much…
“The group home has given me family, friends, trust, anything, essentials that I need. They have provided me with support in any decision that I make," said Lacee.
Lacee and Passion are seniors at Paris Gibson Education Center and put in over 80 hours of work into decorating a bison skull for the Children’s receiving Home to auction off in the Cowboy Cabaret – a fundraising auction for the home.
“It represents giving that love and trust back to the group home in hopes that they use that in the best way possible, showing them that they did do so much for me. And I put the time in to this bison skull just as much as they put the time into me to help me with everything that I needed and everything that they've provided for me," said Lacee.
They started working on the skull back in August.
“I consider myself a really lucky teacher because I get to come to Paris every day and work with amazing students that choose to take their education beyond just the textbooks. And they have challenged themselves to do beautiful, beautiful things for our community," said April Senger, a teacher at Paris Gibson Education Center.
Surprised and proud was the reaction when the children’s receiving home found out about the project, saying both girls are special to everyone at the home.
“They're both very kind and thoughtful. And just knowing that we were able to give that to them and for them to realize it and give it back, it's one in a million," said Caitlyn Korin, staff manager at the Children's Receiving Home.
Lacee has been at the Children’s Receiving home for about 2 years and while passion didn’t want to be interviewed, both girls wanted to use their talents to give back to the community…
“While Lacey and Passion have amazing talent with art, but they want to use it to help others and that what's that's what makes them great,” said Doug Day with The Advocates.
If you’re interested in supporting these girls and the Children’s Receiving Home – the auction is happening on March 4th at the Newberry.
“Let us be your Good Samaritan. We all need a helping hand sometimes. Let us be your Good Samaritan. Call us at the advocates. You deserve an advocate,” said Day.
