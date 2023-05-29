GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With 4.8 children dying each day of child abuse, a recent local death of an infant has the Great Falls community with a heavy heart.
Now, for our Good Samaritan this month, we wanted to highlight a place in the community that is working to get that number to 0... Toby's House Crisis Nursery.
"Toby's house provides free emergency temporary care to children, 0 to 6. When their families are in crisis," said Susie Zeak, executive director of Toby's House.
Zeak says a crisis can range from feeling frustrated or overwhelmed, to helping with temporary care while parents wait for a spot to open up at a daycare, and everything in between.
"It's so heartwarming to know that there's people out there like Toby's house that can help us through those tough times and help take care of our kids, which are our most valuable asset and treasure in Montana," said Doug Day with The Advocates.
Over a decade ago, the Great Falls community saw a string of horrible child abuse cases, one of them being October Perez, who was known as Toby, a 2-year-old little girl who died after suffering abuse from her mother's boyfriend; now over a decade later, Toby's House is working to help ALL children.
"We are important to be in the community to keep children safe because when you are feeling overwhelmed, when you are feeling backed into a corner, when you don't know where to turn and you may not have a village behind you, you know, grandparents, aunts, uncles, sisters, brothers... Then you put your children in vulnerable situations. Thinking about all of the child abuse cases, some of them were because children were left with unsafe people, and some of them also were because parents weren't taking care of themselves," said Zeak.
Michael Strutzel Sr. is a single dad, who had to rely on Toby's House after getting custody of his son.
"So, when Department of Family Services (DFS) first brought me My Child, I was working a full-time job and they just kind of came in and plopped him on my doorstep, basically. And I had no clue where to bring him. I wasn't familiar with daycare's or anything around Great Falls. I'm not from Great Falls, and the DFS worker told me about the Toby's house and I brought him over here, I think it was the next day, and they helped me right away. And without it, I would have had to quit my job," said Strutzel Sr.
Strutzel says Toby's House was instrumental in helping him not feel so alone as they walked with him through navigating finding steady childcare for Michael Jr.
"So, I have seen Michael go from someone who has completely stressed out all of the time because he had his own needs, he's lived a difficult life and then he gets blessed; he may not have thought that it was a blessing at the time, but he gets blessed with this little boy who has special needs, who had medical needs that came with his own trauma and I've seen him grow into someone that's confident and is thankful and is enjoying being a dad," said Zeak.
Toby's House is currently open Monday through Friday from 8am to Midnight, but if you have an emergency, Zeak encourages you to call 9-8-8, a resource for anyone who is in crisis and they have a relationship with Toby's House to get a hold of them to take children in outside of their normal hours, to make sure ALL children are safe and cared for.
