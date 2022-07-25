GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every month we highlight a person or a business who is going above and beyond to help their neighbors in the Treasure State.
July's Good Samaritan is a Verizon-Cellular Plus as they are helping parents and students kick the school year off right.
The first day back to school in Great Falls is less than a month away and the company is handing out brand new backpacks to kids in the community.
"We just want to be one of those businesses that helps our community," said Jennifer Sickafoose, a store manager at the 701 3rd St NW location in Great Falls.
And it's not just the backpacks, they'll also be stuffed with school supplies.
"We just want our community to know that we're here and we want to help them and we want the kids to get a foot in the door, sitting on the right atmosphere going into school. You know, like I said, less stress for the parents because there are so many things they have to get ready for and if this is one less thing they can go do, we want to be a part of that, we want to let them know we're here for them and we want them to do well," said Sickafoose.
She says they've been handing out backpacks for about 5 years now, and it's always her favorite time of the year.
"Seeing the kids' faces when they come in and get to pick and choose their color of back pack and how excited they are and how excited and grateful the parents are too because you get the thank you's and the this is so awesome and stuff, it feels so good. Even without the award, it's so rewarding seeing the kids' faces and it's one of my favorite things ever and I always schedule myself to work to hand out the back packs so I get to participate in all that," said Sickafoose.
The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program incorporates employees, customers, and vendor partners.
An internal employee donation program was organized while stores are also accepting donations from their guests in order to help as many families as possible.
Donations stay local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.
A child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack and the event is from 10:00 A.M. to Noon on July 30.
Cellular Plus has 6 locations in the Northwest Montana area including 2 in Great Falls, 1 in Havre, 1 in Glasgow, 1 in Helena, and 1 in Lewistown.
For addresses or a full list of locations around the state, click here.
"If you're a good Samaritan or know somebody who's a good Samaritan and needs to be recognized, so on the website and nominate them. It's the recognition they don't want but everyone needs to hear to be inspired to do more and to see the good things happening in our community; it lifts us up and makes us feel better. Everyone deserves an advocate, call me and I would love to be yours too," said Doug Day with The Advocates.
