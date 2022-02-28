GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every month we partner with The Advocates to highlight the amazing people in the Treasure State.
This month, we go to Great Falls where we're highlighting those giving out a helping hand... or should we say paw?
The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is helping provide temporary shelter to cats and dogs; striving to make sure every animal has a safe and loving forever family.
But a lot of what they do isn't possible without the help of their volunteers.
"It's not just about finding homes, it's making sure while they're waiting for their forever homes they're in a good clean caring facility," said Rebecca Sanne, a volunteer for Maclean.
Rebecca comes in twice a week on her lunch break to volunteer, spending one day with cats and the other with dogs to make sure they are taken care of.
"Volunteers are kind of the bread and butter of who we are...
