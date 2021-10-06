GOP Governors bring forth border security plan

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte traveled to the Texas-Mexico border as the fight to re-open the southern border continues.
Gov. Gianforte joined nine other GOP governors addressing the issue of illegal immigrants and brought forth a security plan they believe will help the situation.
The security plan includes 10 steps, like continuing Title 42 health restrictions, providing more law enforcement at the border and sending more resources to reduce human and drug trafficking.
Over the last few months there's been a rise in southwest border encounters and some governors are demanding change before things get worse.
"We had over 1.3 million illegals apprehended at the southern border, those are just the ones that were caught. That’s more than the entire population of my state of Montana," Gov. Gianforte said.
Now, this issue is bringing on a new problem.
"In July we saw over 700 pounds of fentanyl apprehended here at the border, almost nine tons of methamphetamine. Those drugs are making it to Montana and because of that, really every state is a border state when it comes to the drugs in our community and we need to draw attention to this," he said.
The governors were also provided with a law enforcement briefing as well as remarks from the National Border Patrol Council.
Gianforte and other governors say they've been reaching out to the Biden administration since Sept. 20 to discuss the situation.
So far, they have not received a response.