GREAT FALLS - Constantly adapting to the coronavirus crisis can get exhausting. As it reaches its ninth month, Gov. Steve Bullock announced a new hotline for anyone struggling mentally from the pandemic.
This free service offers private counseling from trained counselors, according to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), helping callers process feelings like isolation, depression and anxiety.
“The idea is… that there is a non judgmental trained person that they can call and speak to,” said Zoe Barnard, the administrator for DPHHS’s Addictive and Mental Disorders Division.
Both Barnard and a health worker in Great Falls say these emotions can come from COVID-related stress, putting people’s minds into fight-or-flight mode as communities continue adjusting to an ever-evolving situation.
“Since this has now been going on for nine months, those feelings may be exacerbated,” said Barnard.
“You really want them to be able to detach, let down somewhere sometime or they’re really at risk for being diagnosed with [something] more pervasive in their life and something they’re going have to get treatment for,” said Sydney Blaire, the chief executive officer at Center for Mental Health in Cascade County.
This federally funded program is separate from the suicide hotline and crisis textline, lasting until at least August 2021. “It will depend on whether the disaster declaration continues,” said Barnard.
For now, the line has six trained counselors as DPHHS works on recruiting a total of 12 staff members, including two from Tribal communities in Montana.
While it doesn’t replace other forms of professional help, Blaire tells Montana Right Now this new hotline is a good first step in recognizing COVID’s effects on the mind. You can call the recovery line at 1-877-503-0833.
Resources aside, Barnard and Blaire recommend keeping up a regular day-to-day routine and having socially distanced check-ins with friends and family to help mitigate COVID-related stress or emotions.