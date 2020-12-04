GREAT FALLS - With a month to go before getting sworn in, Governor-Elect Greg Gianforte says he’s looking to hear from Montanans in crafting recommendations for tackling the Coronavirus pandemic.
In an update on his transition, Gianforte tells Montana Right Now any public comments made leading up to January goes towards his COVID-19 task force as they work on safety guidelines for communities statewide.
“We’re asking Montanans for help in our state’s response. We want to hear from folks about what’s working, what’s not working and what they think should be improved,” said Gianforte.
He says he’s making the virus a number one issue once he takes office, with a focus on keeping the most vulnerable safe while reopening Montana’s economy.
”This is a serious health crisis, but we also have to get our economy going again, and we’re going to have to balance those two things,” said Governor-Elect.
With lawmakers deciding how they’ll hold the 2021 legislative session next week, Gianforte says everyone needs to be conscious about large gatherings and its impacts. “We need to do the people’s business, and we need to make sure that legislators, staff and others, members of the public coming in are safe in the process,” he said.
Gianforte himself feels encouraged when it comes to progress around a COVID vaccine, but urges people to continue protecting themselves, at least until it becomes more generally available in Spring.
“That gives us some light at the end of the tunnel, but we got to look out for ourselves, our loved ones and those around us in the meantime until we can get that tool in place,” said Gianforte.
In the meantime, you can leave a comment on montanacomeback.com.